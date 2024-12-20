Secondary boys explore Orange

The Trundle Central School Secondary boys trip was a huge success in Orange on Wednesday 27th November. They started out with some orienteering at Elephant park to test their navigational skills. They then travelled to Mount Canobolas for a hike called federal falls to test their resilience. Last but not least the students travelled to Lake Canobolas for a barbecue where the boys had a swim, played some frisbee golf and some of the brave had a fish in the rain. “Thank you to Mr Wharton from Orange High School for a fantastic day!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.