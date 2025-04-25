Secondary Boys Excursion

Thursday 3rd April, the Trundle Central School secondary boys travelled to Canberra to participate in an excursion organised by their school captains Joshua and Riley.

This exciting boys’ excursion was designed around team work, problem-solving and physical activity. The boys were split into groups and points were awarded after the completion of each activity.

Firstly, the boys visited the Glow In The Dark golf. The winners were Joshua Cl, Cooper B, Riley and Braith.

Afterwards, they went to the Riddle Room where the boys had 90 minutes to complete the puzzles. The teachers had an opportunity to sit in the camera room and watch. The teamwork, patience and problem-solving skills on display were great to witness. The team ‘The Kevins’ were the winning team, finishing the nightmare room within the hour.

Later, the boys checked into their accommodation, had a swim in the pool, enjoyed some outside games and had a BBQ for dinner. They then rugged up in some warm clothing and went and witnessed a great game of NRL with Canberra beating the Sharks in the last minute of the game. The boys enjoyed people-watching, eating yummy food and watching professional athletes go about their business. Congratulations to Josh Ch, Cooper B and Beau L for guessing the correct winner and margin, gaining points for their team.

The boys were up early the next day and the weather was perfect for their next activity. They rode mountain bikes around Lake Burley Griffin, seeing great views of some iconic Canberra sites. They all worked together to ensure they stayed as a group and no one was left behind. Even with some technical difficulties, the boys were not deterred and they thoroughly enjoyed the ride.

On their way home, they stopped in Cowra for lunch. Whilst they were relaxing at the park, the boys took a moment to learn about gratitude and then put it into practice by completing some activities. The maturity shown by the boys during this time was impressive to see.

“I would like to thank Mr Southon for allowing this opportunity for our students. Additionally, thank you to Trundle Service and Citizens Club for contributing to the financial costs and lastly, thank you to Mr Ridges for coming along with me.” read a report by Miss Rowlands.

“The work put into organising an excursion like this is usually unseen and takes hours to complete. The build-up is huge and it takes a toll both mentally and physically for the supervising teachers before and during the trip.

“I personally want to say that being able to witness and share new experiences with my students is one of the best part of my job. All the work is worth it when you see them smile or complete an activity for the first time. So lastly, I would like to say a big thank you to the boys. Your behaviour, attitude and willingness to experience new things was exceptional. Thank you.” the report concluded.

Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.