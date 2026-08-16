Excellent Exhibition now open

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School’s Aboriginal Culture Group and Gugabul Year Five Buddy Group’s Exhibition has officially opened at the Condobolin Health Service.

A selection of their works now adorns the corridor leading to the Main Ward at the Hospital.

The introduction to the Exhibition reads:

“Over the past five decades, posters have played a powerful role in conveying stories, values, and cultural heritage. This year, our students from the Aboriginal Culture group and the Gugabul Year 5 Buddy group came together to explore this rich visual history and select posters that resonated with them personally.

“Each group engaged deeply with the themes and artistic expressions found in posters spanning 50 years. The Aboriginal Culture group chose posters that reflect the strength, resilience, and vibrancy of Indigenous heritage, finding inspiration in the enduring messages of community and identity. Their selections were guided by personal connections to their culture and aspirations for future generations.

“Meanwhile, the Gugabul Year Five Buddy group chose posters that spoke to friendship, unity, and respect. Their choices highlighted values they believe are crucial in building supportive and inclusive school communities. For these students, the posters served as a reminder of the importance of standing together and celebrating diversity.

“This collaborative reflection not only honours the creativity and messages of past decades but also empowers our students to carry these inspirations forward. We are proud of their thoughtful engagement and look forward to seeing how they will continue to express these values in their journey ahead.

“Together, these groups embody the spirit of connection, culture, and learning that is at the heart of our school community.”

Steven Cavanaugh (Arts and Health plus Projects – Arts OutWest) works with Heather Blackley and the Lachlan Arts Council at Condobolin to curate quarterly exhibitions at Condobolin Health Service.

“Hospital reception areas and hallways are commonly treated as a threshold or holding bay. A positive patient experience from the outset can improve the overall experience of care while showcasing and fostering greater trust in the service,” www.artsoutwest.org.au says.

The wonderful array of artworks can be viewed during Condobolin Health Service during opening hours.