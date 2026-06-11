Latest News
Under 16’s Boys Move to State Finals
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Under 16s Boys Touch Football [...]
Students Participate in Public Speaking
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Shay-lee, Sonny, Ayden, Darcy [...]
School rewarded with Ice Cream
On Thursday 14th May, Ungarie Central School students were rewarded [...]
Open Girls Team compete in Touch Football Carnival
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Open Girls Touch Football Team [...]
7-10 Girls Touch Team Compete at Carnival
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7–10 Girls Touch Football [...]
Students Compete in Mortimer Shield
On Tuesday 26th May, Tullibigeal Central School 5/6 class travelled [...]