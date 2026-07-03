School holds Spelling Bee Finals

On Monday 15th June, Lake Cargelligo Central School held their Spelling Bee Finals for Stage 2 and Stage 3.

This was an engaging way for students to expand their vocabularies and improve their spelling.

Well done to all of the students who participated, doing their best to spell some tricky words.

Congratulations to the winners in Stage 2: Lacey (Winner) & Arlo (Runner Up) and Stage 3: Nate (Winner) & Jill (Runner Up).

“Lacey and Nate will now move on to the regional finals next term. We wish them the best of luck!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.