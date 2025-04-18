School holds Cross Country

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held their Cross Country recently.

“Thanks to all our families and friends who came along to support the students” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Two records were broken on the day! Congratulations to Alexis Gaut (2kms in 8.53) and Tilly Holloway (3kms in 14.35)

The champions are as follows:

Senior Girl Champion: Tilly Holloway

Runner up: Abby Quade

Senior Boy Champion: Kaleb Stephenson

Junior Girl Champion: Alexis Gaut

Runner up: Bianca Stephenson

Junior Boy Champion: Scott Stephenson

