School Cross Country

The Trundle Central School annual Cross Country was held on Friday 11th April.

The weather was beautiful and the golf course looked great for the event. As expected, students participated in this event with a high level of enthusiasm and house spirit.

Special congratulations go to the following students who were individual age championships.

Juvenile Girl: Imogen Sutherland

Juvenile Boy: Alfred Orr

Junior Primary Girl: Tilly Corney

Junior Primary Boy: Myall Orr

Senior Primary Girl: Mackenzie Bolam

Senior Primary Boy: Harlen Corney

Junior Secondary Girl: Vashti Williams

Junior Secondary Boy: Thomas Sanderson

Senior Secondary Girl: Jessica Morgan

Senior Secondary Boy: Riley Randall

“It was pleasing to see family and community members come along to support the students which adds an extra layer of encouragement for the runners.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

The overall winner of the P & C Cross Country Shield was Oxley with 608 points whilst Mitchell finished with 576.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page and Newsletter.