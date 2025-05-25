School Cross Country
The Trundle Central School annual Cross Country was held on Friday 11th April.
The weather was beautiful and the golf course looked great for the event. As expected, students participated in this event with a high level of enthusiasm and house spirit.
Special congratulations go to the following students who were individual age championships.
Juvenile Girl: Imogen Sutherland
Juvenile Boy: Alfred Orr
Junior Primary Girl: Tilly Corney
Junior Primary Boy: Myall Orr
Senior Primary Girl: Mackenzie Bolam
Senior Primary Boy: Harlen Corney
Junior Secondary Girl: Vashti Williams
Junior Secondary Boy: Thomas Sanderson
Senior Secondary Girl: Jessica Morgan
Senior Secondary Boy: Riley Randall
“It was pleasing to see family and community members come along to support the students which adds an extra layer of encouragement for the runners.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
The overall winner of the P & C Cross Country Shield was Oxley with 608 points whilst Mitchell finished with 576.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page and Newsletter.
