School Captains visit Parliament House

Compiled By Hayley Egan

The Trundle Central School Captains Thomas Sanderson and Jessica Morgan along with staff member Miss Ranger recently went to Sydney to represent their school at the Secondary Schools Student Leadership Program at Parliament House.

During their visit, the students were invited into Parliament House, where they met members of parliament and watched live question time in the chambers where premiers and ministers debated on current state issues They then headed to the Government House where the students had a tour.

The students enjoyed speaking to Her Excellency, Margaret Beazley, Governor of NSW. This program gives students the opportunity to see how decisions are made, to understand politics and view leadership in action. Thomas and Jessica thoroughly enjoyed this very valuable learning experience.

Sources: Trundle Central School Facebook page and Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.