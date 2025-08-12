School Captains take part in Leadership Day

Tuesday 24th June, Ungarie Central School’s School Captains, Ethan and Gavin, along with the other LAP School Captains, travelled to Sydney to take part in a Leadership Day. They joined other student leaders from across NSW at the NSW Parliament, where they met Members of Parliament and watched Question Time. They then visited Government House for a tour and listened to an address by Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley. It was a fantastic opportunity, and the students represented their school proudly. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.