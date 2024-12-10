Latest News
Change of Season event
On Monday, 2 December Condobolin High School celebrated the change [...]
Condo Comes Alive Street Festival
Condobolin’s Bathurst Street was buzzing with energy and excitement on [...]
Rex Press Exhibition opens
An Art Exhibition by Rex Press is now on display [...]
School BBQ
A delicious BBQ lunch took place after the Christmas Concert [...]
Navigating Tullibigeal
Tullibigeal Central School K/1 students went on a navigating trip [...]
Making burgers for the Aussie Hamburger Unit
On Thursday 21st November, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 Mandatory [...]