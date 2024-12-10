School BBQ

A delicious BBQ lunch took place after the Christmas Concert Thursday 5th December, prepared and served by staff and students. This was enjoyed by all and was followed by a fete. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

