Community enjoys Bubble Games

On Monday, 22 April Condobolin youth had the opportunity to take part in the Bubble Games at the Wiradjuri Study Centre. Community members had hours of fun playing Soccer Darts, Zorb Balls, Nerd Warz and Snookball. From all reports everyone had a wonderful time during the event. The Bubble Games were organised by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.