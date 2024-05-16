Braith to play for City

Condobolin’s Braith Sloane continues to impress, with the talented rugby league player being selected in the NSW Under 16s City Squad.

He currently plays with the Canterbury Bulldogs Harold Matthews Cup team, where he has put in several outstanding performances.

The 16-year-old has worked hard and made sacrifices to make his rugby league dream into reality. He is the son of Shannon Sloane and Chantelle Grimmond.

“The minute I found out I had been selected for the NSW Under 16’s City team, I was so excited and could not be any more thankful for all the love and support I have had since I started playing footy, and continue to receive from back home in Condobolin,” Braith said.

“Although it feels weird playing for city, against my mates in the country team, I know that I will do my best and am very grateful for this opportunity.”

Braith left his family, and all that he knew, to make the transition to the ‘big smoke’, where he is relentlessly pursuing his goal of playing in the National Rugby League competition.

“Moving away from home has been hard, I miss my family and friends, but I know that all the hard work I have done over the years, all the sacrifices I and my family have made has given me this chance to fulfil my dream to play footy at this level,” he explained.

“Growing up in Condobolin has been amazing and I am so thankful I can call it home.”

While Braith has been chosen as part of the NSW City’s 16s squad, his heart will always belong to the country.

He first pulled on his boots with Condobolin Junior Rugby League, running out onto Pat Timmins Oval, as a five-year-old.

“I hope my success in making this team shows that anything is possible if you train hard and remain focussed,” Braith explained.

“Since I was 10-years-old, I have been able to work with Brayden Davis at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 (gym). He supported me in developing my strength and fitness goals that would have been difficult without his guidance and support. We are so lucky to have him and the Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 in Condobolin. I encourage anyone to go and meet with Brayden and his team if they want to improve their fitness.”

His connection to his home town, and more importantly his family, keep him grounded as he navigates his road to destiny.

“As happy as I am to be selected for this team, I am so thankful for all the support and well wishes I have received from Condobolin,” Braith said.

“It is so amazing to hear and read on Facebook everyone’s messages and I really hope I can make you all proud.

“I will certainly try my best and play hard. I hope that my success shows and encourages any young, talented kids back home that through training hard and staying consistent – that they can make it out of Condobolin and start their career and live their childhood dream of one day playing in the National Rugby League.”

Braith will take to the field with the Under 16s NSW City side on Saturday, 18 May from 11am at Leichardt Oval, where they will take on the Under 16s NSW Country team.