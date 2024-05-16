CHS secures over $2 million in funding

Condobolin High School has secured over $2 million in funding to refurbish the facility’s High Shelter.

During Term One, Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce and Business Manager Tracey Stubberfield, worked on a grant submission for the Federal Government Schools Upgrade Fund Round 2.

“This Commonwealth Government funded program supports government schools to meet the cost of important infrastructure projects,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Last week, were advised we had been successful.

“Condobolin High School will benefit from a grant in the vicinity of $2.1 million to refurbish our high shelter.

“This means we will have a bespoke and appropriate space to come together as a school, and to hold events for our entire school community.

“The scope of this project is significant and will take some time to both start and complete, but how very exciting this is, and we couldn’t be more pleased!” the post concluded.

Schools submitted their projects to their relevant state and territory education departments which made recommendations to the Australian Government.

“I want all students to get access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on,” Federal Minister for Education Jason Clare said.

“From upgrading tech classrooms to new outdoor equipment and replacing demountables, this funding will deliver upgrades to public schools that need it the most.

“This is another important step in building a better and fairer education system.”