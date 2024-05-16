Triston selected in Country Squad

Condobolin’s Triston Ross has been selected in the CABE Under 16s Country Boys squad.

The talented Condobolin High School student plays with Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League, and his determination has seen him become a rising star of the game.

He is also a part of the Western Rams Andrew Johns Cup team, where he has currently scored 20 points (five tries) in 2024. Triston was named as part of the Sydney Roosters Under 17s Harold Matthews Cup team in 2024, where he excels for the Red, White, and Blue on the field.

Triston is the son of Flor and the late Trevor Ross.

He is ready to rip in along side his Country team mates when they take on their City counterparts.

“I am really excited to get out there and play with a great group of boys,” Triston said.

“It is a good opportunity for me, and I feel honoured to be able to represent Country, especially coming from a small, country town like Condobolin.”

The CABE Under 16s Country team is made up of players from the SLE Andrew Johns Cup and the City team from the UNE Harold Matthews Cup. They will be coached by Shaun Davison.

Country v City matches started in 1911 with the best players from Country Rugby League taking on the best players from the NSWRL premiership. The concept was then shelved before returning in 1928, and from 1987-2017 was played under Origin selection rules. The representative fixture returned to the NSWRL calendar in 2021.

Triston’s game will be televised on NSWRL TV, which now has a dedicated app available on the Apple App and Google Play stores. He is scheduled to play at Leichardt Oval from 11am on Saturday, 18 May.