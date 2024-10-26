Saying Farewell to year 12
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 12 Farewell Assembly was held on Friday 27th September.
Mrs Cooper and Mr McMullen spoke of how proud they are of the class and about their educational journey to get them to this point. Gifts and words of wisdom were shared by all the classes. A slideshow was shown of highlights from their schooling before the fun part, various challenges from year 12.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
