Image by HeungSoon from Pixabay

Sam victorious

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 22nd March, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Steve Taylor and Craig Venables. Thanks fellas for your support.
Winner of A grade was Sam Moore with 39 points, runner up was Phar Nicholson with 38 points.
B grade winner was Tom Hotham with 38 points c/b from Dan Wallace 38 points.
Ball comp winners C Beattie 36 points, B Toms, S Beattie, E Richards, D Pawsey, S Taylor all 35 points. NTPs all grades S. Thompson, no. 7 I Myers, no. 9 D Pawsey and G Blattman, no. 11 S Beattie and D Wallace, no. 17 D Pawsey and C Venables Jr.
LCD Lil Roma had left.

How good is golf? Mister Nothergreen.

Last Updated: 27/03/2025By

Latest News

Sam victorious

01/04/2025|

Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 22nd March, we played an [...]

Managing Lucerne

31/03/2025|

Are you wondering how to control the boom and bust [...]

On the greens

30/03/2025|

Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls The last four rounds of [...]

We recommend