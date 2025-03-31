Sam victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 22nd March, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Steve Taylor and Craig Venables. Thanks fellas for your support.
Winner of A grade was Sam Moore with 39 points, runner up was Phar Nicholson with 38 points.
B grade winner was Tom Hotham with 38 points c/b from Dan Wallace 38 points.
Ball comp winners C Beattie 36 points, B Toms, S Beattie, E Richards, D Pawsey, S Taylor all 35 points. NTPs all grades S. Thompson, no. 7 I Myers, no. 9 D Pawsey and G Blattman, no. 11 S Beattie and D Wallace, no. 17 D Pawsey and C Venables Jr.
LCD Lil Roma had left.
How good is golf? Mister Nothergreen.
Latest News
Sam victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 22nd March, we played an [...]
Trundle athletes compete in Little Athletics
Parkes Little Athletics Club held their annual Gala Day on [...]
Showing golfing skills
Veterans Golf Thursday 20th March, there were only nine players [...]
CHS dives into Swimming Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School held their swimming carnival [...]
Managing Lucerne
Are you wondering how to control the boom and bust [...]
On the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls The last four rounds of [...]