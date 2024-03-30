Sally is a finalist

Trundle local, Sally Turner, has been selected as a finalist in the 2024 RAS Rural Achiever Award.

Sally holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science and operates a sheep and cropping farm alongside her husband, while also working as the Natural Capital Advisor for Central West LLS.

Sally runs her own business, The Rural Virtual Assistant, offering farm HR, admin and data management for farming businesses. In 2018 Sally founded “The Top Paddock”, a mental health support service which delivers tailored programs to rural communities in order to educate people on mental health and link those who need it to appropriate support services.

Sally also volunteers with multiple community organisations, striving to make a difference to all aspects of her community.

Information and image courtesy of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (www.rasnsw.com.au).