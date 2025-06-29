Rusty Award Winners

Congratulations to the following Tullibigeal Central School students for being awarded a Rusty Ram Award for this term.

Ricky

“Ricky has shown outstanding personal growth this year. He is well-mannered, mature, and leads by example in the playground. Working more independently and thriving through hands-on learning, Ricky consistently demonstrates our core values of respect, responsibility, and resilience. He is a positive and valued member of the TCS community.”

Ty

“Ty is always trying his best and wanting to improve. He regularly asks for feedback to help him learn and grow, which sets a great example for his classmates. Ty is a role model for our school values of respect, responsibility, and resilience. He follows our school rules and encourages others to do the same, creating a positive atmosphere for everyone. In addition to his own work, Ty is always ready to help other students in the classroom and on the playground. His friendly nature and willingness to support others make him a valued member of our school community. Congratulations, Ty, for being a great example and for making a positive difference to those around you!”

Tyler

“For showing respect to others, trying his best even when things are challenging, and becoming a more focused, responsible, and hardworking learner.”

Pippa

“Pippa is an enthusiastic learner. Her cheerful attitude and eagerness to absorb new knowledge creates a positive atmosphere in our classroom. She has creative ideas and is keen to contribute to class discussions. Pippa consistently follows school rules and shows respect and responsibility in her actions, making her a role model for her classmates. Thank you for your great attitude and effort in your learning Pippa!”

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.