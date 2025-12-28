Rubie tours Fiji with Wanderers

Former Condobolin Public School student Rubie Haworth spent 10 days in Fiji playing tournaments as part of the 13-14s netball competition with Wanderers Australia. She and her teammates played against the best that Fiji has to offer, taking on provincial teams. She now attends Yanco Agricultural High School. Wanderers Australia founders have been creating international team sports and educational experiences for individual athletes and students to travel to all parts of the globe for over 27 years. The object of the under 13/14 netball Tour to Fiji is to meet new people from all over Australia within a team, meet new people in the countries that are visited, see the world, and of course improve as a player by receiving expert coaching and by playing against different styles of netball that may not be experienced at home. Image Credit: Wanderers Australia Facebook Page.