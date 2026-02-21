Roy meets with Mayor in Tottenham

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler met up with Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Lachlan Shire General Manager Ian Greenham in Tottenham recently. They discussed issues pertinent to the Lachlan Shire and enjoyed having lunch together following their talks. Image Contributed.

Last Updated: 19/02/2026By

Latest News

We recommend