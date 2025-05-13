Round 2 Wrap Up for Condo JRL

What a beautiful, sunny day for footy, and a huge thanks to Red Bend Junior Rugby League Club for turning on the perfect weather! It was an exceptional day filled with spirit, skill, and sportsmanship.

Our Mini teams hit the field tagging and tackling like seasoned pros — you’d swear they’ve been playing all their lives!

The Mods continue to impress as they develop and refine their game — their teamwork, communication, and effort across the park are lifting every week. You can see the confidence growing with every game!

A special shout-out to our International teams, who may not have come away with many wins on the day, but played with determination and heart. The close margins show just how competitive they are — keep pushing and building on that teamwork!

Congratulations to our U17 Girls, who showed what true resilience looks like. After going down in their first game, they bounced back to take the win in their second — an outstanding effort!

All in all, a great day had by players, families, and supporters alike.

Looking ahead to Round 3 — only a few of our age groups will take on Grenfell, but keep your eyes peeled… you might just witness Condo JRL’s first ever girls’ tackle game! History in the making! Stay tuned for more.

**Report sourced from the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.