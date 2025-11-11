Rotary make a generous donation

Trundle Central School sent their thanks to the The Rotary Club of Parkes for an amazing donation of $3,200 dollars for equipment packs for 2026. This will mean every student starts 2026 with the necessary equipment for learning. Once again Rotary is supporting the community. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 06/11/2025By

Latest News

Quade makes 52

11/11/2025|

Congratulations to Quade Peterson (Colts), who scored a half a [...]

We recommend