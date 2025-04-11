Rotary holds a free barbecue

Rotary Club of Condobolin held a free sausage sizzle outside of Chamen’s Supa IGA on Saturday, 29 March. Rotary has been supporting the community since 1953. They are currently running an Easter Hamper raffle with tickets available at the Post Office. Ot will be drawn on Thursday, 17 April – tickets are $1 each or three for $2 with all money raised going to local projects. ABOVE: Rotary Club of Condobolin members Tony Broadley, Susan Bennett, Mark Phillips, Jill Broadley, Cheree Stokes and Keith Dawe. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.