Road closure

The community is advised that Bathurst Street, Condobolin, between McDonnell Street and William Street, will be closed to all vehicles from 2pm until 10pm on Friday, 29 November 2024 to prepare the site for the Condo Comes Alive Street Festival.

Pedestrian access to this area will not be impacted.

Please note that William Street and McDonnell Street, and the adjacent roundabouts, will remain open to traffic throughout the event. Parking is available in surrounding streets and public car parks.

This temporary road closure is essential to ensure the safety of all festival participants, the general public and event staff. Access will be restricted to emergency services only during this time.

For further details or inquiries, please contact the Council’s Infrastructure Services Department at 02 6895 1900. Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Information sourced from Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.