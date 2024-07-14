RFS Area Command Western Exercise

On Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June, Tottenham RFS attended the RFS Area Command Western Exercise which was held at the Lake Burrendong Sport and Recreation Camp.

Seven of the Tottenham’s most dedicated crew members (Rick, Ian, Jack, Tristan, Valeena, Libby, and Peter) attended and participated in the group training exercises. They took part in a number of realistic and safe scenarios as well as simulated incidents to enhance and develop their fireground skills. It was also a great opportunity to interact with other crews and teams from throughout the Western Area.

Training and scenarios included:

– First Aid Scenario

– Aviation

– Recon & Fire Mapper

– Equipment Failure

– Fire Response

– Vehicle Maintenance

– Gas Props

Congratulations to the Tottenham RFS crew (Strike Team Delta) who came away with a couple of Awards!

The team placed third in the Equipment Failure Event. They won a cash prize of $400 which was donated by Gilbert and Roach Isuzu.

They also won the Prize Award for Best Presented Crew. They received a Truck Wash Kit which was donated by Gilbert and Roach Isuzu.

The team also received a RFSA Donation of $100. This was donated by the NSW Rural Fire Service Association.

Their commitment and dedication to improving their skills to better serve the community is commendable.

Information written by Rick Bennett (via Tottenham RFS Facebook page) and Photo Credits – Tottenham RFS Crew (via Tottenham RFS Facebook page.