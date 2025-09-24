Results at Trundle Billy Boil
By Hayley Egan
The 2025 Trundle Bush Tucker Day was held on Saturday 6th September.
The Billy Boil event was held on the day with many arriving to look on at the competition.
In first place was Jim Lingier, Sam Harmer in second and Blake Ridges in third.
The event was coordinated by Mudgee (Lawrence Mudge).
Images by Images Instantly.
