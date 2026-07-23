Restoring an important piece of mining history
By Melissa Blewitt
Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations had the opportunity to catch up with the West Wyalong Men’s Shed late last month.
They were able to see the progress of the Battery Stamp restoration.
“The team is meticulously restoring this important piece of mining history, bringing it back to life so it can be proudly displayed in our town and showcase our local heritage,” a post on the Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Facebook Page read.
This project is proudly supported by Evolution’s Shared Value Program in partnership with Bland Shire Council.
“The rebuild is continuing, and it won’t be long before we can share the final result. We’re also working on infographic boards to help tell the story,” the post concluded.
BELOW: The West Wyalong Men’s Shed is undertaking a Battery Stamp restoration. Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations visited recently to see the progress of the project. Image Credits: Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Facebook Page.
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