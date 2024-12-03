Remembrance Day 2024

Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students paid their respect on Monday 11th November for Remembrance Day. Students read speeches and bowed their heads for a minute silence. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

Last Updated: 28/11/2024By

Latest News

Remembrance Day 2024

03/12/2024|

Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students paid their respect [...]

We recommend