Recreation Reserve Land Manager wins Crown Land Management Excellence Award

Media Release

Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Manager has won the prestigious Crown Land Management Excellence Award at the 2025 Community Achievement Awards of New South Wales and the ACT. With hundreds of nominations in total, Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Manager won the Award from a strong field of community contributors.

The winners were announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner at the Shangri-La Sydney on Saturday 29th November 2025. The awards were hosted by 7NEWS Presenter Michael Usher.

350 guests gathered from across the State to celebrate New South Wales and the ACT’s high achievers, including The Hon Stephen Kamper MP, Minister for Minister for Lands and Property.

Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Manager has restored its Reserve as the social and sporting heart of the small rural township. Managed by a dedicated volunteer Land Manager Board, the Reserve secured over $750,000 in grants to deliver major upgrades, including resurfaced tennis courts, new lighting, fencing, and an upgraded clubhouse with Wi-Fi and accessible facilities. It now supports junior and senior tennis programs, the town’s first women’s netball team, and community resilience initiatives through partnerships with the NSW Rural Fire Service. The revitalised Reserve has become a vibrant hub for recreation, social connection, and emergency preparedness, enhancing inclusivity, wellbeing, and pride across generations within the community.

The nine category winners are:

• Global Sisters – Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Small Business Community Ally Award

• Wardell Neighbourhood Centre – Awards Australia Foundation Health and Wellbeing Award

• ShoreTrack – Caption by Hyatt Connecting Communities Award

• Balranald Shire Council – Council Crown Land Management Excellence Award

• Bogan Gate Recreation Reserve Land Manager – Crown Land Management Excellence Award

• Cherie Johnson – Speaking in Colour – Konica Minolta Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples Community Achievement Award

• Brad Ambridge – Leadership Award

• Elvis Danso – Local Legend Award

• Macquarie Home Stay – Roy Butler MP, Independent Member for Barwon Small Business Award

Winners will each receive a prize package including a complimentary membership to The Career College valued at $594, a $750 Reflections Holiday Gift Voucher and a trophy.

Damien Slockee – Bro Support Services was also announced as the winner of the People’s Choice Award and received a 2-hour photo shoot or a videography service for a video up to 2 minutes in length, provided by The Black Frontier.

