Records broken

Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin (ABOVE) broke a 46-year-old record at the swimming carnival on Friday, 21 February. He swam a time of 39.47 in the 15 Boys Breaststroke event, eclipsing the previous mark, set by Bruce Parnaby in 1979 (39.50). Not content with that amazing effort, Tyler broke two more records on the day. He set a new record in the 200 Metre Individual Medley with a time of 3:00.22. He surpassed the record, of 3:08.85, set by Regan Thorpe in 2011. He also took over seven seconds off the 200 Metre Freestyle record, producing a time of 2:40.87. The previous record was set by Tom Kennedy back in 2013 (2:48.01). Congratulations, Tyler! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.