Receiving Highly Commended

Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School primary students who received a Highly Commended for their performances at the Dubbo Eisteddfod! “A huge thank you to Mrs Baldwinson for her musical expertise and dedication, which had our students performing at such a high level. We’re so proud of their efforts and achievements!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.