Receiving Highly Commended
Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School primary students who received a Highly Commended for their performances at the Dubbo Eisteddfod! “A huge thank you to Mrs Baldwinson for her musical expertise and dedication, which had our students performing at such a high level. We’re so proud of their efforts and achievements!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Successful Athletics Carnival
On Tuesday 17th June, Tullibigeal Central School held their annual [...]
Successful Athletics Carnival
On Thursday 5th June, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Receiving Highly Commended
Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School primary students who received [...]
Heath and Caden trial for Western Boys Touch Team
On Monday 23rd June, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Heath [...]
Stage 5 explore Griffith
On a cold Friday morning (13th June) the brave Lake [...]
Brooke Brown visits Tulli Central School
Tullibigeal Central School were thrilled to host Brooke Brown from [...]