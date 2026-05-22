Rams victorious

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT – ROUND 4 Condo VS Temora 09-05-26

The Rams travelled to Temora for round four (Saturday, 9 May), joining the Tuskers for their annual Ladies Day. And what a cracking day it turned out to be.

From the opening whistle the Rams were rolling. The forwards came to work early and Temora simply had no answers for them. Our scrum was as solid as an old boys opinion after six schooners. And the backs looked sick all afternoon.

Toby Harding wasted no time getting things underway, crossing for the opening sausage within the first few minutes before backing it up with another shortly after. Gil Toole got himself over in the first half as well, with the Rams looking dangerous every time we touched the footy.

Shoutout to Phar Nicholson, who turned every carry into a problem for Temora. He even managed to collect himself a yellow card for a high shot… in his defence, when you’re built like a windmill it’s probably hard to tackle legally.

The forwards as a whole were enormous. Callum Wald and the big boys up front laid the platform. Will Chamen put on some hits that were bigger than our bar tab after last weekend, while Roy Cooper put in another huge shift and didn’t stop working all afternoon. Temora also crossed the chalk with a beauty of a try, making the score at half time 15-5.

Toby Harding and Gil Toole both grabbed another meat pie in the second half, and Will Clemson added the extras twice throughout the 80 while controlling the game beautifully and keeping Temora guessing all day.

Sam Nixon had another strong game out the back, safe under the high ball and chiming in wherever he was needed. Temora made us earn every point and there was plenty of niggle throughout the afternoon, but the boys stuck together and kept turning up for each other all day.

The score at full time was 29-5. Every single bloke in a Rams jersey yesterday should be stoked with their effort. Every one of you had a blinder and played your part in a massive win for the club.

Two wins in a row for this young Rams side and you can feel the confidence building every week.

Massive thanks to our supporters who made the trip, our sponsors, committee, the officials and of course our legendary coach Greg Wynn, who’s got this side believing in itself.

The Rams won the boat race as well, finishing off a perfect day out.

Huge thanks to Temora for hosting us for Ladies Day and for a great game of footy. We’re grateful to be part of such a great day for your club.

Next week we take on Harden at Ram Park. Let’s fill the hill and get around the boys.

Players’ Player: Toby Harding

Points: 1 – Will Chamen and Will Clemson; 2 – Roy Cooper; 3 – Toby Harding.

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.

Image Credits: clemosphotography.