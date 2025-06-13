Rams take on West Wyalong

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

ROUND 6 WRAP-UP: WEST WYALONG TRIP

Condo hit the road to West Wyalong recently and what a cracker of a day it was for junior rugby league! A big shoutout to our hosts for putting on such a welcoming and well-run day – the spirit of the game was alive and well!

Our mini teams were back doing what they do best – chasing the ball in ten different directions, celebrating every try like they’d just won the first game of the State of Origin, and putting smiles on everyone’s faces. Somehow they just seem to get cuter and faster every week!

Our mod-age legends are starting to hit their stride too. The confidence and skills are really beginning to shine through – the tackles are firmer, the passes sharper, and the teamwork is clicking beautifully. It’s exciting to watch their growth week by week. It would even seem as if the coaches are pacing less and able to watch and enjoy their hard work at training paying off. Our three Girls Tackle teams all had a run this weekend – how good is it to see so many girls throwing their hats into the ring and chuck on the headgear and giving tackle a red-hot go? Each week, the numbers are growing and so is the passion. It’s clear the future of girls’ rugby league is looking bright!

Our Under 16 Girls Tackle team had their very first game this weekend and we loved seeing the girls out there having a run, a laugh, and soaking up the experience. Every great journey starts with a first step – and this one is off to a brilliant start.

And what a round it was for our international teams – three out of four teams coming away with wins! While we know that footy isn’t all about winning, we’ll admit… it sure does feel good when hard work pays off. The most important part is how these young athletes are learning, growing, and pushing themselves to be better each week.

With the June long weekend coming up, it’s time for everyone to take a well-earned break. Rest up, catch up on those chores you’ve been dodging, and get ready to head to Cabonne on June 14. Word on the street is it’ll be a cold one – don’t forget to pack your beanies and gloves for Round 7.

**Condobolin Junior Rugby League report sourced from Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.