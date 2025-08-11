Rams show plenty of heart and determination

Condobolin Rugby Union

Match Report: Condo Vs West Wyalong

The Rams rolled into West Wyalong recently for their final hit-out of the season and from the first whistle, it was carnage. It was proper big boy footy, and by the end of the match we had on more tape than a crime scene.

Our forwards Dougie, Logan, George, Beau, Andre and Josh Hudson set the tone. They were charging through the middle and flattening anything in hi-vis. West Wyalong might have looked like they had 50 blokes rotating off the bench, but the Rams stood tall all day and gave them nothing for free.

Out the back, Sam Nixon was pure magic. Every time he touched the ball, defenders were left grabbing at thin air and bad excuses. They just could not get hold of him….it was like trying to tackle smoke.

After the first try, we realised the kicking tee was nowhere to be found, probably off having a beer. But we didn’t panic. Will Clemson just casually lined it up and drop-kicked it straight down the middle like it was 1987. Cool as you like,easily the classiest thing we did all day.

Phar ‘Rudy McGregor’ Nicholson was a man possessed. He got picked up and folded like last week’s laundry, then marched straight back in and bagged two meat pies to prove a point. Jack Toole also came down with a case of white-line fever. Unreal effort.

Logan Brockman was putting on hits that made the sideline wince, textbook defence all day. Andre Howarth was running through blokes harder than your Nan on pension day at the RSL pokies.

At halftime it was 14–12 to West Wyalong. After a quick breather, the Rams came straight back at them with big carries, big tackles and plenty of ticker right to the end.

Special mention to young gun Beau Shoemark in the number 5 jersey. He was fearless all day and played like he’s been doing it for years. Speaking of fearless, how about Nic Manwaring? The kid runs like he’s double his size. Unfortunately, he broke his collarbone in yesterday’s game, but he handled it without any fuss. Tough as barbed wire. Wishing you a speedy recovery, mate.

West Wyalong camped inside our 10 for what felt like half a lifetime, but our defensive line was tougher than a $2 steak. Blokes were throwing themselves at anything that moved.

By the end of 80 minutes, after a performance full of heart and bone-rattlers, the full-time score was 31–19 to West Wyalong. The boys left nothing in the tank … literally.

Speaking of tanks, the bus ran out of fuel on the way home (because of course it did). Special thanks to Tarmia Haworth for jumping in to help! And then, on the horizon, salvation appeared … Hamish Wald with his fuel cart. Thanks for saving the day, Hammer. My 3 points from the trip home go straight to you.

Oh, and a special shoutout to our president Bart, can we please get that fuel gauge fixed before next season?

And the boat race? Have a guess … we schooled them. We might’ve missed the semis, but we definitely take the trophy for come-back of the decade.

And that’s a wrap on our 2025 season. A massive thank you to all our sponsors, our coaches Greg Wynn and Brett Dawson, and our supporters who travel, yell and help out at every game. Without you, we’d probably still be stranded on the side of the road somewhere.

And to our Rams, you blokes have more heart than a pacemaker factory. Thank you for showing up each week, throwing your bodies on the line and giving it absolutely everything. You make us proud every single time you pull on that jersey.

The return of the Rams has been unreal, and we can’t wait to see what next year brings. What a year. What a team. What a club……Watch this space!

Up the Rams!

Points: Players Player: Phar Nicholson; 1 Point: Will Clemson; 2 Points: Andre Haworth; 3 Points: Beau Shoemark.

Deep Heat Diaries.