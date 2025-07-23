Rams play Cootamundra in a tight tussle

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT: RAMS v COOTA

The mighty Rams hosted Cootamundra at Ram Park recently in what started as a tightly contested tussle. We came out swinging in the first half, the boys were locked in, physical, and gave Coota plenty to think about. Two of our boys went down early with decent injuries (not ideal when your first aid kit is just Deep Heat and crossed fingers), but the rest of the pack didn’t blink. The boys dug in, controlled the collisions, and played some unreal bush footy. The boys were laying a platform so solid you could’ve built a house on it.

Saw a bit of push and shove throughout the 80. Not naming names, but a couple of blokes clearly missed breakfast.

At halftime it was 14-7 Coota’s way.

Coota really used their size well in the second half. We tried matching it but unfortunately, heart doesn’t weigh 120 kilos. By full time Coota had stretched the lead to 32-7. Coota played a tough brand of footy and came away with the chocolates. Well done.

But don’t let the scoreboard fool you. Our blokes showed more ticker than a bush mechanic on rego day. The hits they copped (and dished out) were nothing short of brutal. Massive effort, massive heart, and our discipline and respect on the field was, as always, second to none.

A special shoutout to Nic Manwaring, not the biggest unit on the paddock, but someone forgot to tell him that. He tackled blokes at least twice his size all day. That would’ve been a long, long 80 minutes for him.

Also, Dougie Irvine in the number two jersey. The bloke carried like a weapon and defended like a brick wall. Outstanding game from the big fella.

Saw something new on the weekend as well, a coach getting sent to the spectator section for a few choice words. Coota were on fire. Even their sideline got subbed out. That’s next level commitment. Bravo.

Massive thanks to our referee and the lines officials. We can’t play without you and almost didn’t a couple of weeks ago. We are so genuinely grateful! You cop more spray than a Bunnings garden hose, and still show up smiling. Legends.

Next week is shaping up to be a belter. Old Boys & Sponsors Day back at Ram Park, taking on Temora. So, if you haven’t grabbed your ticket yet, hop to it. There’ll be rugby, yarns, VIP seating, and a limited-edition stubby holder that’ll probably be worth millions in 30 years.

Points:

Players’ Player: Dougie Irvine; 1 Point: Dougie Irvine; 2 Points: Nic Manwaring; 3 Points: Phar Nicholson and Roy Cooper.

Up the Rams!

-Deep Heat Diaries