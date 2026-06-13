Rams have fun at at Red Bend

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Rams

Round 6 Wrap Up

The weather forecast promised wet and cold, but the footy gods had other ideas, delivering us perfect conditions for a cracking day of rugby league.

Kicking things off were our three teams of minis, bringing the kind of energy only a pack of excited youngsters can. It was fast, it was chaotic, and it was brilliant. Their enthusiasm is contagious—non-stop running, big smiles, and a determination to be involved in every single play. The spirit and commitment these kids show week in, week out is what grassroots footy is all about. As the mod teams took to the field, things settled into a rhythm (thankfully for the spectators trying to keep up!). Our Under 10s and Under 12s showed great teamwork and improving structure, with players backing each other up and building confidence every week. A big shoutout as well to our two Under 11s tag teams, who continue to impress with their effort, sportsmanship, and cracking skills. The growth across all these teams is fantastic to watch.

When our international sides took the field, it was a true display of commitment, and resilience. While the results didn’t fall our way this time, the effort, grit, and determination shown never wavered. Days like this don’t define a team—they build it. Every challenge is a chance to learn, to grow, and to come back sharper, stronger, and even more united. There’s no doubt these teams have what it takes, and we’re excited to see them bounce back and rise to the occasion in the rounds ahead. Thank you for hosting a great day of footy Red Bend Junior Rugby League.

Next weekend is the long weekend general bye, so enjoy the break. We’re back for Round 7 on June 13th with a home game as we welcome Parkes Blue to Condo. Keep an eye out for more details—we can’t wait to see you all there! Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.