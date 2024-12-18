Raising awareness and having fun

Many turned out to get their Santa on, when they participated in the annual Condobolin Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, 7 December. The event raised $5,893.80 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia and the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Each organisation will receive an equal share of the proceeds. Around 150 people took part in the 2024 Santa Pub Crawl, which also sought to raise awareness in the community of how cancer can affect anyone at any time. “We think it’s safe to say we had around 150 Santa’s come along yesterday,” a post on the C-Town Santa Pub Crawl Facebook Page read. “From high temperatures to one cracker of a thunderstorm, some flooding and a black out we had it all happening. “Thank you to everyone that joined us to make this day successful. “Thank you to all pubs and clubs that participated, Bill Logan and Kensington Mining Mineral Hill for the bus from the sports club to the railway and everyone that made a donation either on the day or through the link. It is getting bigger and better each year it’s exciting watching this event grow from 5 people the first year to now we can’t do it without your help. “Once again we thank you and appreciate everyone that came, donated and helped out and look forward to seeing you next year,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.