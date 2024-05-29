Raising awareness
On Friday 10th May, Lake Cargelligo Central School students we were encouraged to wear blue in an effort to raise awareness of bullying, and the impact it can have on the mental health of teenagers and young people. “We had lots of blue throughout the school in support of this wonderful initiative. Let’s all work together to stamp out bullying.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
