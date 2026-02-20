Rail Maintenance Update for Ungarie–Naradhan Line

UGL Regional Linx (UGLRL), on behalf of Transport for NSW, will be carrying out scheduled rail maintenance works between Ungarie and Naradhan from 16 February 2026.

What’s happening?

The works involve repairing track components to improve structural integrity, reduce future risks and ensure the rail line remains safe for the community.

• Where: Between Ungarie and Naradhan

• When: Monday 16 February to Thursday 12 March 2026

• Time: 7.00am to 5.00pm

• All works will be contained within the rail corridor

• No road closures or detours required

What you may notice:

• Increased worker presence

• Additional vehicle movements in the area

UGLRL is committed to minimising impacts on the community and environment, including managing noise and turning off machinery when not in use.

More information:

If you have questions or may be impacted, please contact UGLRL and quote Asset Number: TRS78597A

• 1300 661 390

• enquiry@uglregionallinx.com.au

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Source: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.