Rachel warn cricket selection
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School student Rachel Grimmond will travel to Tamworth after being selected in the Open Girls Western Cricket Team.
Rachel’s selection will see her represent the Western region at the NSW CHSSA Secondary Cricket Championships, where she will compete against some of the state’s best school-aged players. The achievement is a strong recognition of Rachel’s cricketing ability and provides an opportunity to gain valuable experience competing at a state-level school competition.
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