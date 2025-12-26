Rachel selected
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association player Rachel Grimmond was chosen to be part of the Western Cricket Zone Under 16 team to play in the McDonalds Female Country Championships. The Under 16 Female Country Championships were played from Wednesday, 17 December to Friday, 19 December in the Southern Highlands. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Rachel selected
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association player Rachel Grimmond was chosen to [...]
Scholarship success for Summer and Gemma
Condobolin High School Year 12 Class of 2026 students Gemma [...]
Warming hearts at LCS
On Tuesday, 9 December Lachlan Children’s Services warmed hearts and [...]
Aaliyah selected
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Aaliyah Kirby has been selected [...]
Olivia wins cover competition
Congratulations to Ungarie Central School student Olivia for winning ‘The [...]
A fond farewell for Darryl Porter
By Melissa Blewitt After 19 years at Condobolin High School, [...]