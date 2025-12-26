Rachel selected

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association player Rachel Grimmond was chosen to be part of the Western Cricket Zone Under 16 team to play in the McDonalds Female Country Championships. The Under 16 Female Country Championships were played from Wednesday, 17 December to Friday, 19 December in the Southern Highlands. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

