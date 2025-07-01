Race to the Finish
Congratulations to the 19 dedicated Tottenham Central School students who represented their school at the Gobondery/NARRAF Cross Country trials in Trangie on Friday 30th May. Their determination, team spirit, and sportsmanship made their school proud. A special mention to Lila and Bailey who placed first in their age groups. Six students have qualified for the WSSA cross country trials at Orange. Well done! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
