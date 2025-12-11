Quade selected for Outlaws
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association player Quade Peterson made his debut for the Western Plains Outlaws on Sunday, 7 December. The Outlaws teams showcase talented cricketers from towns such as Condobolin, Forbes and Parkes. The Western Plains Outlaws play in major youth competitions the NSW Youth Championships and Country Youth Championships. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
