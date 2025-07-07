Quade, Joe and Levi play in NSWPSSA Championships
Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Joe Fitzgerald and Levi Daure played in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (NSWPSSA) 12s Rugby League State Championships with the Western Team recently. What a fantastic achievement! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.
