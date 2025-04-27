Qtopia visits school
Qtopia Sydney recently visited Trundle Central School and delivered a Department of Education approved learning package to the High School students designed to foster tolerance of different lifestyle choices. The message from this organisation is acceptance and tolerance of individual choice, not promoting one choice over another. Trundle Central School has been a driving force behind establishing an educational outreach program delivered by this organisation. The presenters were glowing in their praise of the students’ behaviour and participation. “We realise our students are exceptional, but it is nice to hear it from outside agencies.” read the Principals report in the schools newsletter. Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter/Facebook page. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Qtopia visits school
Qtopia Sydney recently visited Trundle Central School and delivered a [...]
Tulli Footy is back
By Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Football Club are back for [...]
Logan represents school
Congratulations to Tullamore Central School student, Logan (right), who represented [...]
Michael Wighton honoured for his service to Australia
Returned Serviceman Michael Wighton (2794392 Recruit and later Sapper) was [...]
Wrigley Cattle Co achieve a triple top price
By Melissa Blewitt Wrigley Cattle Co Bull Sale achieved full [...]
Jumping back into Netball
By Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball Club are back for [...]