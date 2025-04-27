Qtopia visits school

Qtopia Sydney recently visited Trundle Central School and delivered a Department of Education approved learning package to the High School students designed to foster tolerance of different lifestyle choices. The message from this organisation is acceptance and tolerance of individual choice, not promoting one choice over another. Trundle Central School has been a driving force behind establishing an educational outreach program delivered by this organisation. The presenters were glowing in their praise of the students’ behaviour and participation. “We realise our students are exceptional, but it is nice to hear it from outside agencies.” read the Principals report in the schools newsletter. Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter/Facebook page. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.