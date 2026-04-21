Putting Tullamore on the map

Tullamore Central School put Tullamore on the map with their incredible Mini-silo Artwork that was entered into the Sydney Royal Easter Show! “Thank you to our dedicated art students and staff who have worked so well together to encapsulate the culture and sense of community in Tullamore! Well done, TCS!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.