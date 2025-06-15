PSSA Boys Classic Shield
The Condobolin Public School boy’s rugby league team travelled to Dubbo on Thursday, 15 May to compete in the PSSA Boys Classic Shield. “The PSSA Rugby League team put on an outstanding
performance today, securing victories in both of their matches with a final score of 24 in each game,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “The players demonstrated excellent teamwork, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the day.” Nathan Coe coached and trained the team. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
