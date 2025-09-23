Proposed Works On Lake Cargelligo Road

Media Release

Lachlan Shire Council plans to raise Lake Cargelligo Road in two sections near Nilssons Lane to improve flood resilience. The proposed work involves raising approximately 1,070 metres of road up to 600mm.

Once completed, the road will be at a consistent level around 200mm above the 2022 flood height. Additionally, Council plans to widen the road at the Nilssons Lane intersection to improve safety.

Subject to approvals, work is planned to commence early in 2026.

Council invites community feedback on the proposal and will carefully consider any comments if appropriate. If you have any questions or comments, please contact the Project Manager, Bruce McBean on (02) 6895 1900 by 30th September 2025.

Media Release and Image by Lachlan Shire Council.