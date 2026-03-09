Proposed Road Renaming in Bogan Gate
Parkes Shire Council is seeking community feedback on a proposal to rename Marta Lane and a section of Foothills Lane in Bogan Gate.
The proposed changes aim to better reflect long-standing family connections and local history within the area. Council acknowledges guidance from the NSW Geographical Names Board around road naming and wants to ensure the community is fully informed as part of this consultation process.
What’s proposed (see map):
• A section of Foothills Lane to be renamed Marta Lane
• Marta Lane to be renamed Yarramalang Lane (Wiradjuri for place of wild horses)
• The remainder of Foothills Lane would keep its current name
For more information or to have your say, visit: bit.ly/4rvgGA2
Consultation closes at 10:00am on 25 March 2026.
Your feedback will help inform a report to the Roads and Place Naming Committee before consideration by Council.
Source and Image Credit: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
