Preschool holds annual Art Showcase
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held their Art Showcase recently. The event was an opportunity for families to spend time in the Centre, chat with educators and other families and admire the individual uniqueness of all the facility’s amazing artists. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Preparing Tacos for Yinaagang Girls Group
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Yinaagang Girls Group all enjoyed [...]
Preschool holds annual Art Showcase
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held their Art Showcase recently. [...]
Swim Scheme
A big congratulations to Condobolin Public School Year 2 students [...]
John wins A Grade
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Sunday, we played the December monthly [...]
Darren crowned Club Champion
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Final of the Major Singles [...]
Golden Wattle visits
Services Australia’s Mobile Service Centre Golden Wattle visited Condobolin, offering [...]