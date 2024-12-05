Preschool holds annual Art Showcase

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held their Art Showcase recently. The event was an opportunity for families to spend time in the Centre, chat with educators and other families and admire the individual uniqueness of all the facility’s amazing artists. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

